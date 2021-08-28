Millennium Management LLC Sells 231,695 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Acacia Research worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $283.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

