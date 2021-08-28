MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $116,808.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $40.12 million and approximately $116,808.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,769,407 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

