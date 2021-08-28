Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.83 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $7,416.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,649,967,830 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,758,263 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

