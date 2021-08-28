Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of MBPFF opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

