MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

