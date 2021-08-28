Mizuho Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $49.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

