Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $22.97 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,972,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

NYSE:IFF opened at $151.83 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

