Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 187,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 201.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,566 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

Shares of SHW opened at $302.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

