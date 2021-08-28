Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 605,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

