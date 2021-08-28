Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $27.88 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 223,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 69,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,401 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $175.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

