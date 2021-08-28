Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,987,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $361.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.