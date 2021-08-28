MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report $182.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $182.98 million. MongoDB reported sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $780.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.88.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB opened at $395.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

