MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.88.

MDB opened at $395.61 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

