Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 291,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,498,301. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $494.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $496.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

