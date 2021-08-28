Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lowered by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

