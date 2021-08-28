Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

