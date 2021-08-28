Morgan Stanley Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $73.78 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $77.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.17.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.