Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS NDRBF opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43. NIBE Industrier AB has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

