Morgan Stanley Sells 126,699 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

MIST opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.89. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

