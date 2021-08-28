Morgan Stanley Sells 12,727 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AAR were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.