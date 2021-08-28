Morgan Stanley Sells 15,198 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Sykes Enterprises worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

