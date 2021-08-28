Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $334.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

