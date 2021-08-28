Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 37,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.43 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

