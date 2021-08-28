Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 700.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $212.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

