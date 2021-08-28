Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.32, but opened at $35.95. Movado Group shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 959 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172 over the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

