mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 86,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32. mPhase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

