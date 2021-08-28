mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 86,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32. mPhase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
