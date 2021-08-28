MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 147,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,530,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $629.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.26. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

