Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $765,680.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $193.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $193.51.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.