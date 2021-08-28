National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. 238,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,284. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.