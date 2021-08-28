Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NGVC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. 71,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $256.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

