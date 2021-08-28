Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Up 241.7% in August

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

GASNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

