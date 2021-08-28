Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 110,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,905. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $910.27 million, a PE ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $344,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

