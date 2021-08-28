Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Neblio has a total market cap of $27.39 million and $656,266.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003159 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052490 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008280 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,180,051 coins and its circulating supply is 17,806,943 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

