Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on NLLSF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.65. 39,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

