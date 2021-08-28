Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF remained flat at $$96.30 during midday trading on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

