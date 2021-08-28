NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.20-6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.