Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 80.90 ($1.06). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 62,446 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netcall from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.73 million and a P/E ratio of 65.83.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

