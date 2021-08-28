Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Insider Sells A$84,560,000.00 in Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) insider Matthew (Matt) Heine sold 5,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.10 ($10.79), for a total transaction of A$84,560,000.00 ($60,400,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Netwealth Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Netwealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.44%.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. It also provides investment wrap products for self-managed super fund (SMSF) or high net-worth clients; investment options, such as listed securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and others; insurance products; forms and documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

