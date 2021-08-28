Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.