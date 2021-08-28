New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,170,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,403. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

