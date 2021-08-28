New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.54 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

