New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,270 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,326,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,839,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

