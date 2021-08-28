New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,700 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

Shares of FDS opened at $376.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $376.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.