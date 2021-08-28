New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 653 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $22,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

