Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Down 48.8% in August

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the July 29th total of 411,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NEWT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

