NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,003,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXMR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 329,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. NextMart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development.

