NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director James M. Collingsworth Acquires 25,000 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $1.56 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

