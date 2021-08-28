Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Nickel Mines’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

In related news, insider Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,314,285.71).

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

