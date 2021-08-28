Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 96.2% in August

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NINOY. raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Nikon stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. Nikon has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

