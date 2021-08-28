Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 96.2% in August

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on NINOY. raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
Nikon stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. Nikon has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.30.
Nikon Company Profile
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.