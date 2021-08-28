Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Down 53% This Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $122,769.56 and $55.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.76 or 0.00754503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

